Harmanpreet Kaur overtakes Nat Sciver-Brunt in elite list after well placed half century against GG Star Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur overtook Nat Sciver Brunt in an elite list after a brilliant half century against Gujarat Giants

Game 19 of the ongoing WPL (Women’s Premier League) saw Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Giants. Both sides locked horns at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on March 10, and the clash began with Mumbai Indians coming in to bat first. The side opened their innings with Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr coming out to bat.

After Kerr’s dismissal, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt hoped to propel Mumbai towards a fighting total. Throughout the first innings, it was the performance of Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet Kaur that stood out in the first innings.

Playing in familiar conditions, the star batter went on to score 54 runs in 33 deliveries, propelling Mumbai Indians to a score of 179 runs in the first innings. It is interesting to note that the 54-run knock of Harmanpreet Kaur went on script history.

The MI skipper overtook the likes of Nat Sciver Brunt and Shafali Verma in the list of batters with the most 50+ scores in WPL history. This was Harmanpreet Kaur’s 7th 50+ score in the WPL, and only Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry have more half centuries than her.

Speaking of the game between MI and GG, the clash saw Mumbai coming in to bat first, and opening the innings, Hayley Matthews scored 27 runs in 22 deliveries. Nat Sciver-Brunt added 38 runs in 31 deliveries, alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, whose half-century saw MI post a fighting total on the board.

As for Gujarat Giants, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, and Ashleigh Gardner were the wicket takers with one wicket each to their name. Gujarat Giants put in their best effort, but thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai Indians managed to put in a good showing in the first innings.

Most 50+ scores in the WPL

1. 9 - Meg Lanning (DC)

2. 8 - Ellyse Perry (RCB)

3. 7 - Harmanpreet Kaur (MI)*

4. 6 - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI)

5. 6 - Shafali Verma (DC)