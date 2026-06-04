Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on Indian team's planning around Pratika Rawal's replacement in ODI WC 2025

New Delhi:

The Indian women’s cricket team scripted history as they defeated South Africa in the ODI World Cup final in 2025. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Women in Blue performed brilliantly throughout the tournament, defeating Australia in the semi-final and South Africa in the final.

With the title triumph, one of the biggest decisions that came forth for the side was to announce the replacement of Pratika Rawal. It is worth noting that the star opener injured her ankle against Bangladesh, and India women had to announce her replacement on very short notice.

The side went with Shafali Verma, and that proved to be a blessing in disguise, as Shafali was brilliant on the night of the final. Batting first, India women posted a total of 298 runs in the first innings of the game. Shafali Verma played a crucial role as she amassed 87 runs in her name in 78 deliveries, setting the tone for the Indian innings.

Speaking of the same, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about the planning that went behind Shafali Verma’s inclusion.

"We first asked about Pratika. But sir told us multiple times that there was no chance of her coming back. After that, it was just a 30-second meeting. We all came together, and everybody said, 'Shafali, Shafali, Shafali,' and that was it. Everybody was clear about who should come in, even though she was not among the standbys,” Harmanpreet Kaur told Star Sports.

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Smriti Mandhana weighed in on bringing in Shafali as well

The Indian team’s vice captain, Smriti Mandhana also came forward and talked about the planning and decision making that went into Shafali Verma’s inclusion in the squad and how it paid off in the end that helped the Women in Blue lift the World Cup.

"Having international experience was very important, and it had to be an opener as well. In big matches, sometimes you need that X-factor. Everyone felt there was no better person than Shafali for that job. I told her one thing after her first practice session, that she was in the team because of her performances,” Mandhana said.

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