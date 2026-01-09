Harmanpreet Kaur opens up after Nadine de Klerk propels RCB to stellar win against MI Star Mumbai Indians women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came forward and talked about her side's loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru women in the season opener of the ongoing WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026.

Navi Mumbai:

The season opener of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 saw Mumbai Indians women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru women. The two sides locked horns at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and the clash saw MI coming in to bat first.

The side was left completely perplexed as they were able to post 154 runs on the board in the first innings. However, the run chase by RCB saw Nadine de Klerk put in an exceptional performance. The all-rounder scored 63* runs in 44 deliveries as RCB won the game on the last ball and defeated MI by three wickets.

After the game, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and gave her take on her side’s performance. The skipper opined that just one good delivery in the final over could have sealed the deal for the defending champions.

“(Last over) We know she (de Klerk) has that much capacity to score whatever runs are needed in the last over. We just did not bowl one good ball. This happens. We gave her chances and sometimes, batters come with strong mindset. We missed those chances. We did everything to win this game but in the last over, if we could've bowled one good ball, we could have won the match. (Turnaround to tomorrow) In WPL, we always get matches like that. If we stay in this game, it will not help us tomorrow,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Smriti Mandhana gave her take on the clash as well

Furthermore, the winning captain, Smriti Mandhana, also came forward and talked about the clash. She talked about how they prepared for such matches and how the franchise is made for such thriller matches.

“For the first match, it was a thriller. RCB are known for thrillers, and brilliant from Nadine (to win us this game). Everyone was very positive, even when things were not going well. The preparation has been nice. Everyone is looking good,” Mandhana said.

