'Not able to understand': Harmanpreet Kaur opens up after India women's historic World Cup winning night India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and reflected on India's World Cup victory after they defeated South Africa women in the final of the tournament at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

Navi Mumbai:

India women performed exceptionally well in the final of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Taking on South Africa women in the simmut clash at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on November 2, there were a lot of ups and downs for team India throughout the game, but through grit and resilience, the side managed to etch their names in the history books.

After posting a total of 298 runs in the first innings of the game, India managed to limit South Africa to just 246 in the second innings, winning the game by 52 runs and securing their maiden World Cup title.

After the historic win, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about the moment. She tried to express in words what she was feeling on the pitch and revealed how numb she was.

"I'm just trying to express what I'm feeling. I'm numb, I'm not able to understand. So, it's just that there were ups and downs, but the team had self-belief. I've been saying this since day one. We weren't looking to the left or right. We were only looking at our main end goal,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match press conference.

Harmanpreet talked about sharing the moment with the former players

It is worth noting that after the win, the Indian team was captured sharing their win and the trophy with former players like Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Anjum Chopra. Speaking of the moment, Harmanpreet Kaur talked about how Jhulan Goswami had been one of her biggest supporters.

"Jhulan di was my biggest support. When I joined the team, she was leading it. She always supported me in my early days when I was very raw and didn't know much about cricket. Anjum di, too. Both of them have been a great support for me. I'm very grateful that I got to share a special moment with them. It was a very emotional moment. I think we all were waiting for this. Finally, we were able to touch this trophy,” the India skipper said.

