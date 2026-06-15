Harmanpreet Kaur opens up after India defeat Pakistan to kick off Women's T20 World Cup campaign

New Delhi:

The Indian team performed brilliantly against Pakistan to kick off their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The two sides met at Edgbaston in Birmingham for the clash, and the Women in Blue managed to register a 64-run victory to win the game.

The clash began with Idnia coming in to bat first after winning the toss. Thanks to some good showings by Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Richa Ghosh, India managed to post a total of 170 runs in the first innings of the game.

The side then limited Pakistan to just 106 runs, registering a brilliant win in the clash. After the game, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about her side’s performance in the clash.

“Yeah, definitely. Very happy and firstly, I want to thank all Indian fans. They've been amazing. They've been there for us. So, we really, really want to thank them. (On Smriti and Deepti rising to the occasion) Whenever we need, they're always there to push the team. So, really happy the way they both played today,” Harmanpreet Kaur said after the game.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana equals Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur in elite list with brilliant knock against Pakistan women

The India skipper talked about the conditions as well

Furthermore, Harmanpreet Kaur gave her take on the conditions in play in Birmingham and how the pitch behaved in the clash. She also opened up on the performance that Richa Ghosh put in the latter stages of the first innings.

“Well, I think it was a decent pitch, but I think initially we unnecessarily put pressure on us. But after that, when Smriti and I was batting, we tried to control the game and then we got what we wanted. (When does she want Richa to come out to bat?) If it's in my hand, I would love to send her on the first ball. But I think she has some role to play and she's doing really well and really happy the way she played today,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.

After their win against Pakistan women, India will next take on the Netherlands. The two will meet at Headingley in Leeds on June 17, and India will aim to maintain their winning run.

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