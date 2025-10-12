Harmanpreet Kaur loses 6th toss in a row as Australia opt to bowl in Women's World Cup clash vs India It is a blockbuster clash today between India and Australia in the ongoing Women's World Cup in Vizag. Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first as India's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lost her sixth consecutive toss.

Visakhapatnam:

The Indian Women's team seems to have got stuck with the fortune of the men's team. India lost their sixth consecutive toss in a row in ODIs today in the crucial clash against Australia in the Women's World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur's luck has deserted her at the toss throughout this World Cup and it happened again as Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first.

It is a huge game in the context of the tournament and the ADCA-VDCA Stadium is sold to its capacity. India are coming off a shocking loss at the hands of South Africa while Australia defeated Pakistan comfortably but not before a scare, as they were reduced to 76/7 batting first.

Both teams have had their struggles so far and another loss today could hurt India a lot. India and Australia faced each other in a bilateral series just before the World Cup got underway, and both teams play each other enough.

Australia make one change to their playing XI

Meanwhile, Australia captain Alyssa Healy confirmed at the toss that they have made one change to their playing XI, including left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux at the expense of Georgia Wareham. This change has a lot to do with India's frailties against left-arm spin in the World Cup so far.

As for India, they have kept their faith in the same set of players and have retained the same playing XI for this massive encounter.

"Got dewy last evening while training. Hopefully can slide on the bat. Just one change. Molineux is back and Wareham misses out. Nice to have Soph back. At some point during World Cups, you just need to get what needs to be done and get the win. But when you come up against a really good opposition like India, you need to put everything together. My first time back in Vizag since 2011. It should be a great atmosphere. Got a bit of Aussie support. Girls are pumped for that," Healy said.

"Pitch looks better than what we had in the last game. Same XI. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It's about how you bounce back. We were there in the game for 95 overs, lots of positives for us. They've always been important for us. Always been nice, cheering the team day and night. Biggest part in our lives that we're getting this support," Kaur said at the toss.

Playing XIs

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani