Harmanpreet Kaur dodges handshake question with Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup

New Delhi:

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has played down the significance of the team’s September 5 meeting with Pakistan, saying India’s priority at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup will be to maintain their focus on cricket rather than a particular opponent.

Notably, the tournament begins in UAE with eight teams competing for the continental title. India, the reigning ODI world champions, are among the leading contenders, while Sri Lanka enter as defending champions. Pakistan, Bangladesh, the UAE, Thailand, Hong Kong China and Indonesia complete the field.

In the meantime, Harmanpreet said the improvement among Asian teams has made the competition increasingly demanding and warned against taking any opponent lightly.

“We are not putting any focus on one particular team, which is going to be tough for us. All the teams have been doing well and our focus is to play good cricket and not to take any team easily. Our main focus is just playing cricket, other than giving focus to the other impact of the game,” Harmanpreet said at the captains' press conference.

In the meantime, the India captain declined to respond when asked whether she would shake hands with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana.

Asia Cup is very important for us as a team: Harmanpreet

For Harmanpreet, the tournament represents an opportunity to test India’s ability to perform under pressure after the team’s recent experiences, including a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign.

“Asia Cup is a platform where you can really test yourself and put yourself under a lot of pressure to perform at a level which you expect a lot from your team. This tournament is very important for us as a team to do well. Especially all the teams, they are the ones in the last two-three years we have seen massive improvement. And whenever we are playing against them, they are not giving anything easy to us. This is going to be very challenging, but at the same time, our experience will help us,” Harmanpreet said.

Notably, India reached Dubai on Wednesday and had not yet assessed the playing surface. The team planned to use Friday’s training session, along with the matches preceding their opener, to gauge the conditions before deciding its combination.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are looking forward to the India fixture. Fatima Sana said her side intends to approach the contest without fear. “We just want to enjoy the match against India on September 5. T20 cricket is such that whoever plays better on the day wins,” Sana said.

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