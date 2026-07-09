Harmanpreet Kaur demands more Test matches for India women's ahead of historic Lord's Test against England

London:

Ahead of the one-off Test against England at the iconic Lord’s, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has requested administrators to increase the number of red-ball matches in women’s cricket. Notably, the upcoming game marks only the seventh Test for the Indian women's side since 2020. This stands in contrast to the Indian men’s team, which has contested 58 Test matches in the same time frame.

Now, while there has been an increase in the number of white-ball fixtures, their red-ball exposure remains low. The significant time required to host Test series frequently leaves women cricketers facing extensive periods of inactivity during the off-season.

Harmanpreet highlighted that domestic cricket heavily prioritises limited-overs formats, which leaves athletes lacking the necessary preparation when Test matches are scheduled. Despite these challenges, she expressed confidence in the governing bodies overseeing the sport.

“As a cricketer, we definitely want to be part of many Test matches. But I think that’s totally the higher authorities’ call. Till now, I have seen all the highs and lows, and I have seen women’s cricket growing all these years. I think we are in the right hands, and they’re the right ones to take the call,” Harmanpreet said in the pre-match press conference.

“But if you ask me as a player, I definitely want to play lots of cricket and don’t want to sit at home doing nothing. We are enjoying our time, we are quite busy, and in between, we are getting opportunities. Last March, we also played one Test, and now tomorrow we’re going to get one more Test. I think things are going the right way and hopefully, in future, we’ll see many more Test matches coming up,” the veteran added.

First Lord’s Test for India women’s team

The fixture at Lord’s represents the first time the Indian women's team will play a Test match at the venue. Harmanpreet admitted that competing at the historic stadium once felt like an unattainable prospect for female cricketers.

“It’s a very big moment for all of us. As a captain and as a player, I’m really looking forward to this opportunity. As kids, we always dream about playing Test matches and playing at Lord’s is one of those dreams. I’m so happy that we got this opportunity. All the girls are very excited and, as a team, we’re really looking forward to it,” Harmanpreet said.

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