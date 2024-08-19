Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma among first set of nominations for WBBL draft, Shamar Joseph in BBL draft

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur and Shamar Joseph.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and batter Jemimah Rodrigues are the Indians named in the first set of nominations for the Women's Big Bash League 10 Draft.

Cricket Australia revealed the first set of players nominated for both WBBL and BBL on Monday. The initial sets include 10 players each for the men's and women's competitions. The draft will take place on September 1.

In the men's circuit, Shamar Joseph headlines the 10-player list for the Big Bash League draft. He is eyeing to return to the Australian shores after his heroics in Brisbane to help the West Indies win a famous Test match against the Aussies. New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf and England's Jason Roy are also on the draft list.

The nominated players confirm that they have not penned a pre-draft deal, however, there are 14 of these 20 players eligible for retention by their teams. Indian skipper Harmanpreet, who plays for Melbourne Renegades, can be retained by the franchise. South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt can also be retained by Adelaide Strikers, the team with which she has won consecutive titles.

However, player availability can be an issue at the BBL with Pakistan having a Test series against West Indies and a limited-overs series against Bangladesh later in 2024 and at the starting of 2025.

Here are all the BBL nominations along with retention eligibility

Laurie Evans (Perth Scorchers), Lockie Ferguson, Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder), Shamar Joseph, Shadab Khan, Jamie Overton (Adelaide Strikers), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Jason Roy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Melbourne Stars), James Vince (Sydney Sixers)

Here are all the WBBL nominations along with retention eligibility

Suzie Bates (Sydney Sixers), Alice Capsey (Melbourne Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Sydney Sixers), Shabnim Ismail (Hobart Hurricanes), Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades), Heather Knight (Sydney Thunder), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Laura Wolvaardt (Adelaide Strikers), Danni Wyatt (Perth Scorchers)

Here are the confirmed pre-draft signings

Adelaide Strikers: -

Brisbane Heat: Nadine de Klerk, Colin Munro

Hobart Hurricanes: Chris Jordan

Melbourne Renegades: Hayley Matthews, Tim Seifert

Melbourne Stars: Marizanne Kapp, Tom Curran

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine, Finn Allen

Sydney Sixers: Amelia Kerr

Sydney Thunder: Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Billings