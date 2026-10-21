Harmanpreet Kaur breaks down after emphatic 91-run knock as India seal series 3-0 vs Zimbabwe

New Delhi:

Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur struck an unbeaten 91 off 41 deliveries in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur. It helped India post 216 runs on the board in the first innings and win the game by 92 runs. With that, the hosts sealed the series 3-0.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet’s innings marked an important moment for the experienced batter, who spoke openly about her desire to regain enjoyment at the crease during a mid-innings interview. During the interaction, the 37-year-old credited Raman for encouraging her to trust her instincts and play according to her natural approach. Soon after that, Harmanpreet broke into tears but managed to complete the presentation.

“Just wanted to enjoy myself, just wanted to bat as long as possible, and glad that I was able to do that. The moment we came, you stepped in and you said, 'Now you do what you want to do,' and that's what I want to do, and really want to enjoy myself. Thanks for those words.” Harmanpreet said during the interview.

Notably, this was a vital knock for Harmanpreet. She has been an asset for the national team for several years and led India to ODI World Cup glory in 2025 and Asian Games and Asia Cup win in 2026. Despite so, the veteran had to relinquish captaincy as the selectors and BCCI officials believed it to be the right time to pass the torch to Smriti Mandhana.

That arguably motivated Harmanpreet to prove her mettle with the bat and in the third T20I, she just rose to the occasion. She finished with 10 fours and five sixes, putting India in a strong hold at the break.

“Well, I think the first ball when I hit for a four, that time I realised it's a good pitch and bat was coming nicely to the ball and I think I got a lot of confidence from that shot and then I just thought, let me just, you know, keep going and let's see how it goes,” Harmanpreet said.

Harmanpreet thanks batting coach

Her preparation also played a role in the performance. Harmanpreet acknowledged batting coach Himanshu for working with her on her technique following the Asia Cup, particularly her bat swing and ability to handle pressure.

“Well, after the two games, I got some time in the nets. I really want to thank Himanshu bhaiya, who's been working really hard on me and today's batting all about him,” she said.

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