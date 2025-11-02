Harmanpreet Kaur breaks all-time World Cup record during final against South Africa Harmanpreet Kaur broke the record of legendary Belinda Clark during the Women's World Cup 2025 final. India are hunting for their maiden ICC title in senior women's cricket as they face South Africa in the summit clash.

New Delhi:

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name into the history books during her team's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa on Sunday, November 2, in Navi Mumbai.

Kaur broke the record of legendary former Australia captain Belinda Clark during the final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. The India captain went past the record of Clark for most runs in knockouts of Women's ODI World Cups.

Coming into the final, Kaur was on 311 runs from three innings with all three scores of fifty-plus in the knockouts. She needed only 20 runs to go past the Aussie legend and went past her in the second phase of the first innings.

Most runs in Women's World Cup knockouts:

1 - Harmanpreet Kaur: 331 runs in four innings

2 - Belinda Clark: 330 runs in six innings

3 - Alyssa Healy: 309 runs in four innings

4 - Nat Sciver-Brunt: 281 runs in five innings

5 - Debbie Hockley: 240 runs in five innings

Kaur's strong run in the knockouts

Coming into the final, Harmanpreet had scored all scores in excess of fifty in the World Cup knockouts, including that insane knock of 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semifinal. She had scored 51 in the 2017 World Cup final against England and 89 against Australia in the 2025 semifinal.

Meanwhile, her fifty-hitting streak came to an end in the final of the 2025 edition of the tournament as she was dismissed for 20, just after owning the record. Kaur was cleaned up by Nonkululeko Mlaba in the 39th over, trying to cut a good-length ball.

India got off to a strong start in the final with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma putting up 104 for the first wicket in quick time. However, the Proteas made a comeback with some strikes to peg India back in the first innings.