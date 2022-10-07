IND-W vs PAK-W Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting experiment for India's loss to Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN Team India

Highlights The Pakistan women's team emerged victorious in their fourth match of the ongoing tournament

Batting first, Pakistan scored 137

India managed to score 124 in the chase

India women's team lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup match on Thursday. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blamed their shock loss to Pakistan on the rejigged batting order. According to her, the decision to give batters enough game time before next year's T20 World Cup backfired.

"It was a chaseable target. In the middle overs, we were not able to take singles and rotate the strike. We played too many dot balls," Harmanpreet said.

Opener Shafali Verma continued to be rested, while Harmanpreet returned to lead the side only to bat at No. 7 as India continued to experiment in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in South Africa next year.

"I think in the middle we were trying to give other batters a chance. You have to do that as the tournament goes on, but it backfired and cost us the game," she said.

Sabbhineni Meghana continued to open in absence of Shafali as she got out cheaply for 15. India also lost Smriti Mandhana (17) in the power-play.

Jemimah Rodrigues (2) also fell cheaply as the inexperienced middle order comprising Dayalan Hemalatha (20) and Pooja Vastrakar (5) failed to steady the ship.

"For me, it is important that whoever is new to the side, they should get enough games before the WC. It was a great opportunity for others," Harmanpreet, who scored a run-a-ball 12, said.

India last took on their arch-rivals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July, where they won by eight wickets en route to winning a silver medal.

"We don't take any team lightly. It is part of the game. They played good cricket and deserved to win. We need to work on areas and be strong," Harmanpreet said.

India will next face hosts and defending champions Bangladesh on Saturday.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News