Harmanpreet Kaur becomes second Indian player to register major World Cup record during England clash Harmanpreet Kaur played a strong hand for India in the run chase against England in their crucial Women's World Cup 2025 clash. Kaur achieved a major milestone during the clash after hitting a half-century in the clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

New Delhi:

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur registered a major milestone during her team's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against England on Sunday, October 19. With India chasing 289 in a crucial clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Kaur produced a strong knock with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

Meanwhile, Kaur has reached a major milestone as she became just the second Indian player to score 1000 runs in Women's ODI World Cups. Kaur joins former India skipper and the legendary Mithali Raj as the second Indian player to have reached the mark.

Raj, the second-leading run-scorer in the World Cups, had scored 1321 runs. Former New Zealand batter Debbie Hockley holds the record with 1501 runs in the history of the tournament.

Coming into the clash, Kaur needed 53 runs to get to the mark, and she got there in the 28th over when she whipped Charlie Dean towards mid-wicket for a double.

More to follow...