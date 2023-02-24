Harmanpreet becomes emotional after India's T20 World Cup exit says It is very difficult to control myself

Follow us on Image Source : AP IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup semifinals

India women's suffered a defeat against Australia by five runs in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed how the morale-shattering loss impacted the team as they exited their campaign.

"It is very difficult to control myself. I don't know. Right now, I am sitting in a hangover," Harmanpreet said during a media interaction.

In the match, Kaur who fought high fever and dehydration scored a brilliant 52 off 34 deliveries. Harmanpreet's bat got locked while trying to complete a second run during the game. Her run-out became the turning point of the match. However, She explained the teams' next plan.

"I don't understand how it is going on. But after this, when we go to the room, we will know how many more days it will take. But I think we played good cricket. That's all I can say," Kaur.

Harmanpreet also expressed her take on the way she got dismissed.

"Definitely, it was a disappointment because of the way I was batting, maybe that was the only chance to know how I can get out. If my bat didn't get stuck and I would've easily finished that run," she added.

"If I had stayed till the last moment, we could have definitely finished the match one over earlier as we had the momentum."

The skipper didn't take names but it was evident she was referring to Deepti when she spoke about batting with responsibility.

"The moment I got out, the moment the momentum shifted from India to Australia, I personally felt it was a turning point. It is disappointing because we shouldn't have lost like this. Because in the end, after coming so close, we could have batted with more responsibility and with a positive approach," the skipper said.

Once she got out, Kaur felt that young Richa Ghosh and seasoned Deepti, who has now played international cricket for a decade, will finish the game.

"Even after that (her run-out), you know, Deepti was there, Richa was there. I had a self-belief that they can do it too because Richa has also batted well in all the matches till now. After I got out, we played 7-8 dot balls in the middle and the match turned there," she shared.

Latest Cricket News