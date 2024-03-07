Harleen Deol ruled out for remainder of WPL 2024 with injury | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harleen Deol.

Out of form, Gujarat Giants have been dealt a major blow as their star India batter Harleen Deol is likely to be ruled out of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season with a knee injury.

Harleen injured her left knee in the eighth match of the ongoing season while playing against UP Warriorz and was taken off the field of play with the help of Giants' physiotherapist.

Since then the 25-year-old batter hasn't returned to action for her franchise and as per a report by Cricbuzz, Vidarbha batter Bharti Fulmali has been added to the squad as her replacement.

Harleen hasn't had the best of times with the willow in hand in the ongoing WPL season. The right-handed batter has merely accumulated 48 runs in the three games this season with an individual best of 22.

She averages just 16 and has scored her runs at a strike rate of 75.

Harleen's injury is not the only cause of concern for Giants, they are also sweating over the fitness of their vice-captain Sneh Rana who missed the last two fixtures for Giants due to an illness.

However, it is likely that she will make her return to the playing XI in the game against Mumbai Indians (MI), set to be contested at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday (March 9).

Meanwhile, Giants are languishing at the bottom of the points table as a result of a solitary win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th game by 19 runs. Giants have a poor net run rate (NRR) of -1.278.

More to follow.......