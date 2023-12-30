IND-W vs AUS-W: Harleen Deol named Sneh Rana's concussion substitute after latter's collision with Vastrakar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, BCCI Harleen Deol comes in for Sneh Rana.

India's middle-order batter Harleen Deol has been named as the concussion substitute for all-rounder Sneh Rana, who had an ugly collision with Pooja Vastrakar in the India vs Australia 2nd ODI of the ongoing series. During the first innings, Rana and Vastrakar collided with each other during the 25th over of Australia's batting. She left the field but later came to bowl her remaining overs.

Rana was taken for scans after she complained of headache due to the collision. Ex-India captain turned commentator Anjum Chopra also stated that Rana complained of nausea. Rana will not take part in the second innings. She was fielding at short-third and moved to her left to stop a cut from Beth Mooney. At the same time, Vastrakar moved to her right from the backward point, resulting in a collision. She bowled only four overs at the time of the incident but came on to bowl her remaining six overs.

"Sneh Rana complained of a headache after a collision while fielding during the second ODI against Australia. She has been taken for scans and she will not take any further part in the ongoing ODI. Harleen Deol has been named as a concussion substitute," BCCI wrote in an update on its social media.

