'Jidhar se guzarta hu Kohli, Kohli kehte hai': Haris Rauf's warm exchange with Virat ahead of IND vs PAK clash

Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf's face-off will be one to watch out for when India and Pakistan face each other in Group A of the Asia Cup 2023. The contest is touted as the biggest rivalry on the cricket field as the two have played some jaw-dropping encounters. Kohli and Rauf were at the center stage of one such epic clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 when the Indian stalwart's two magical sixes put India on the door of a famous win and ultimately sealed the contest later.

The two players met each other during a practice session on the eve of the game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Rauf was full of praise for the Indian star as he shared a warm exchange with him. "Jidhar se gujarta hu, ‘Kohli-Kohli’ kehte hai, (Wherever I go, people say ‘Kohli-Kohli’)," Rauf said as in a video shared by PCB. The duo hugged each other and also had a short conversation between them.

'Yaar you were a net bowler when you came to us': Rauf shares

The 29-year-old Rauf then shared an interaction with India's former head coach Ravi Shastri. Rauf, who is seen as a big threat to the batters was once a net bowler with the Indian team. After impressing in the Big Bash League, the Pakistan speedster was with the Men in Blue during India's tour of Australia in 2018/19. He shared how Shastri still remembers Rauf's build-up years.

"Whenever I meet him (Ravi Shastri), he tells me, ‘Yaar you were a net bowler when you came to us….and the way you’ve bowled in world cricket, you have a name. When we see you, we feel really happy.’ He also tells me that Virat bhai also appreciates my rise," Rauf calls Shastri's chat.

He remembers that he bowled to Kohli at the nets. "I remember that time (as a net bowler). I bowled to you then and then last year (at the World Cup). In reply, Kohli said, "Bahot acche yaar. Bahot acche."

