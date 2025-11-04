Haris Rauf banned for two matches for Asia Cup gestures, Suryakumar Yadav fined as ICC announces sanctions Haris Rauf was found guilty of the breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct twice during the three Asia Cup 2025 clashes between India and Pakistan. Subsequently, the pacer has been handed a ban of two matches.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the sanctions for the ill-tempered incidents during the India-Pakistan clashes in the Asia Cup 2025. As per the sanctions, Haris Rauf has been banned for two matches for his gestures in the matches against India. Meanwhile, India captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been fined 30 per cent of his match fee along with two demerit points.

The ICC released three different sanctions for the incidents in all three India-Pakistan matches. As per the sanctions in the first clash on 14th September, Suryakumar, Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf were found guilty with varied sanctions for each of the three players.

"Suryakumar Yadav (India) was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points," ICC said in a statement for the hearing of the 14th September game.

"S. Farhan (Pakistan) was found guilty of the same offence and was issued an official warning, receiving one demerit point. Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was also found guilty of the same offence and fined 30 per cent of his match fee, resulting in two demerit points," the board added.

Meanwhile, the ICC also issued sanctions for the next two matches - on September 21 and 28 - with Rauf found guilty for the same offence again in the final. The Council found Rauf guilty of the Article 2.21 offence again in its September 28 hearing and added two more demerit points, which resulted in the suspension. Meanwhile, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was handed a demerit for the same offence in the September 28 clash.

"Jasprit Bumrah (India) accepted a charge under Article 2.21 for conduct that brings the game into disrepute and the proposed sanction of an official warning, which resulted in one demerit point. As he accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was required.

"Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points," the ICC said further.

"This takes Rauf’s total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulting in two suspension points under the ICC’s disciplinary framework. In accordance with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan’s ODI games against South Africa on 4 and 6 November 2025," the board said on Rauf, to confirm the suspension.

Meanwhile, another Indian pacer, Arshdeep Singh, was not found guilty of his gestures in the September 21 clash between the two teams. "Arshdeep Singh (India) was found not guilty of an alleged breach of Article 2.6, which pertains to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting, and therefore no sanction was imposed," the ICC said further.