Haris Rauf backs Pakistan to comeback against India, brands it as 'just another match' Ace Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf recently came forward and previewed Pakistan's upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 clash against arch-rivals India.

One of the most anticipated matches of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 is right around the corner. The Indian team are all set to face off against Pakistan. In a high-octane clash, both sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

While Team India have gotten off to a flying start to their Champions Trophy campaign, hosts Pakistan have failed to make the most of their first game. The Men in Green took on New Zealand in the season opener of the competition and suffered a hefty loss.

With limited matches, the side will have to make the most of their upcoming matches. However, a clash against India would be a daunting task for the Mohammad Rizwan-led side. Despite the added pressure of taking on their arch-rivals, Pakistan’s star pacer Haris Rauf is confident in his side’s ability to topple the Men in Blue.

The 31-year-old recently came forward and opined that they are treating the India game like just another match and also banked on his side's ability to defeat India. "We have beaten India twice here in Dubai. We will aim to make it three and repeat those performances. We are confident, and it will be a great match. What's past is past. We are now focusing on the India game. We will address the mistakes we made in the previous game and try not to repeat them. For us, it's an important fixture; a do-or-die game. We need to win this to stand a chance of qualifying for the semifinals,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"The morale is not down; all the boys will try hard and give their best. It is an important fixture, and we will aim to perform well in all departments - batting, bowling, and fielding. There is no extra pressure; we are relaxed. We will treat it as just another match,” he added.