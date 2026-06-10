Hardik Pandya to miss Afghanistan ODIs: What went wrong in BCCI's Centre of Excellence?

Bengaluru:

Hardik Pandya’s return to international cricket has been delayed after a fitness setback ruled him out of India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. He was reported to have earned clearance to the ODI squad soon, but a fresh injury is expected to sideline him for the time being.

Notably, the all-rounder had been in strong training rhythm at the BCCI Centre of Excellence since June 2 and was expected to rejoin the squad in Dharamsala on June 11. That comeback timeline has now been disrupted, with medical advice leading to an immediate pause in his workload.

A minor leg issue has been identified, described by a BCCI official as a low-grade sprain with associated tenderness. The concern is not believed to be long-term, but it has been sufficient to prevent him from increasing physical intensity for the time being. The recovery work is expected to continue in Bengaluru under the supervision of the Centre of Excellence support staff.

“There has been a very late setback. He sustained a low-grade, mild leg sprain causing some tenderness. It’s nothing long-term, but medical staff advised him to avoid any strain or weight-bearing for the next few days. Hardik will continue to stay in Bengaluru, consulting with CoE physios and trainers during his recovery phase,” a BCCI official told Times of India.

Pandya had been preparing for a return to the ODI setup after more than a year away from the format. The latest development means he will remain at the Bengaluru facility for at least another two weeks while he continues rehabilitation and monitoring.

Attention now turns to squad planning, with it yet to be confirmed whether selectors will bring in a replacement for the 32-year-old all-rounder. The team management has already been informed of his unavailability. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has been named in the 15-member squad, is very likely to play all three matches now.

Virat Kohli to miss as well, Rohit cleared

Star India batter Virat Kohli is also set to miss the three-match series, owing to a distal semimembranosus tendon tear. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been announced as his replacement. On the other hand, former captain Rohit Sharma’s participation was in doubt as well. However, the COE doctors have reportedly cleared him to join the team.

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