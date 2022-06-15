Hardik Pandya to lead India in Ireland as Rahul Tripathi gets maiden call-up; Samson makes comeback

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hardik Pandya has been named captain of the Indian team that will tour Ireland. (File Photo)

Hardik Pandya was named skipper of the Indian team for the two-match T20 International series against Ireland in Dublin on June 26 and 28.

Rahul Tripathi earned a maiden India call-up as the Maharashtra batsman was rewarded for his stellar batting show during this edition of IPL. Representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Tripathi scored more than 400 runs for his IPL team.

India's T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

The designated wicketkeeper will be 36-year-old Dinesh Karthik if one goes by the squad list, while both Ishan Kishan and Samson can keep wickets if need be.

Pandya, who is Rishabh Pant's deputy in the current T20I series against South Africa, was elevated to the leadership role and will join the Test squad in England after the completion of the home series.

Sanju Samson, whose profligacy has been well documented over the years, gets another shot at redemption, as he made a comeback for the series, having guided Rajasthan Royals to the IPL final.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named vice-captain for the series.

