Hardik Pandya opens up about his comeback in Indian team, says many sacrifices were made

Image Source : BCCI Pandya in action vs SA in first T20

Hardik Pandya was on fire with the bat against South Africa as the GT skipper smacked 31 off 12 deliveries to power India to a monstrous total of 211 on board.

BCCI put out an interview with Hardik Pandya, where the Baroda all-rounder talks about his comeback, the process he followed, and much more. To start with, Pandya talked about the emotions behind his India comeback.

Doing well for the country is important. Emotion wise I was pretty alright. It was more about the battle I won against myself. Winning the IPL was good, but for me, even qualifying was a big deal. A lot of people doubted us before we started, and a lot of things were said about me as well.

Pandya stated that it was never about hitting back at the critics but about the process, he religiously followed.

But it was never about giving them answers, it was about the process that I followed in the 6 months that I was off. I got up at 5 in the morning and gave myself enough rest so I could train again at 4 PM. I slept those at 9:30, so a lot of sacrifices were made. But for me, it was the battle I had before I played in IPL. That's the reason I don't get excited because it's not about that particular moment, but about the journey that comes with it.

Pandya further added that World Cup is the main aim, but the SA series too present a good opportunity for him to express himself. He also stated that in this series, he won't be getting a chance to bat higher up the order, and it will be more about what Hardik is known for.