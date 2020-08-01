Saturday, August 01, 2020
     
'The blessing from God': Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming picture with newborn son

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming picture with his newborn son on his social media profiles.

New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2020 12:19 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIKPANDYA93

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming picture with his newborn son on his social media profiles.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday shared a heartwarming picture of him with his newborn son. Pandya and his fiance Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby boy on Thursday. 

In the post, Pandya could be seen holding the baby. He wrote, "The blessing from God @natasastankovic__."

In May earlier this year, Pandya had announced through his official social media profiles that he and Natasa are expecting a child. The duo has been engaged since January 2020. 

View this post on Instagram

The blessing from God 🙏🏾❤️ @natasastankovic__

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

The flamboyant Indian all-rounder had posted a video to announce the engagement, as he proposed to Natasa on a yacht in the presence of friends and family members.

Hardik Pandya is expected to return to cricket action with the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is set to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. 

He missed a large part of India's cricket season since the 2019 World Cup with a back injury but made a comeback in the home ODI series against South Africa in March earlier this year. However, the series was called off mid-way due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian players are yet to return to formal training since, but many cricketers have resumed individual training in personal capacity across the different parts of the country.

