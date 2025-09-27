Hardik Pandya set to become third international cricketer to record major feat in T20Is Hardik Pandya is two wickets away from becoming the third cricketer with 1,500 T20I runs and 100 wickets. Set to play the Asia Cup 2025 final vs Pakistan, his fitness remains under watch after cramps in the last match. His absence could affect India’s balance.

Dubai:

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is on the brink of a remarkable milestone in T20I cricket, one he could achieve in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The 31-year-old currently has 98 wickets in the shortest format, second only to Arshdeep Singh among Indian bowlers.

Now, if Pandya manages to claim two wickets in the final on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, he will become only the third player in international T20I history to register 1,500 runs and 100 wickets. So far, this elite feat has only been achieved by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

In the ongoing continental cup, Padya hasn’t been used enough in the batting department. He played a vital knock against Bangladesh, scoring 38 runs as India won the match by 41. Meanwhile, with the ball, Pandya has picked up four wickets, at an economy rate of 8.57.

Pandya’s injury update

In India’s last Super Four clash against Sri Lanka, Pandya walked off the field after bowling just one over. In his absence, Rinku Singh fielded for the rest of the match. Following which, there were questions over his fitness and availability for the marquee final. Meanwhile, in the post-match presentation, the bowling coach Morne Morkel shared an update about Pandya, stating that the player had cramps and his fitness will be closely monitored.

“Hardik had cramps, he will be assessed tonight and tomorrow morning. We'll then take a call on that,” Morkel said.

In case Pandya misses out, it will be a massive blow for the Men in Blue. The all-rounder opened the bowling for India in the tournament and in his absence, the balance of the team will be affected. In such a scenario, Arshdeep Singh may retain his spot in the playing XI, while Jasprit Bumrah can replace Harshit Rana.