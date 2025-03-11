Hardik Pandya seeking more ICC titles after India lift Champions Trophy in Dubai Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took centre stage and talked about he still wants to keep winning ICC titles after India lifted Champions Trophy 2025.

The Indian team returned triumphant from Dubai, lifting their third Champions Trophy title. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, defeating the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia to reach the final and beating the Black Caps in the summit clash and clinching the title.

Throughout the tournament, there were several players who put in brilliant performances throughout the course of the tournament, and one of the biggest star performers for India was ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The 32-year-old was exceptional for India at the time and often played crucial knocks in the middle order and propelled India to a win.

Speaking of the title triumph, Pandya took centre stage and outlined his goals for the future. He opined that the job was left unfinished in 2017, and he was glad to call himself a Champions Trophy winner now. Furthermore, he also backed India to win the ICC T20 World Cup in India in 2026 as well.

"In 2017, the work was left. I could not finish the job back then, and I am very, very glad that tonight is the night where I can say I am a champion's trophy winner. That sounds good. I think for me; this has always been about winning as many championships as I can. I did say it when we won in 2024: That is not done. I still need 5-6 more trophies. I am thrilled that one more is added." Hardik Pandya said in a video posted by BCCI.

"Everyone came out there and you know showed their class at same point of time the believe they have and which is exceptional I love games like this where everyone comes their put their heart out and i think i was for India i was for Bharat. The champion's trophy is done. My next goal is the ICC T20 World Cup in India, lifting the cup," he said.

After winning the Champions Trophy, Pandya will next feature in the IPL. The star all-rounder will lead Mumbai Indians in the new season as the side hopes to lift their sixth IPL title.