Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani react after Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been officially traded to his old franchise Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans. IPL confirmed the development after so much speculation over the last 24 hours. Soon after the news officially came out, the five-time champions welcomed their old warhorse back after a gap of two years. For the unversed, Hardik was released just before the mega auction for IPL 2022.

Hardik Pandya also took to his official Twitter handle recalling the time when Mumbai Indians had bought him for the first time in the auction for his base price of INR 10 lakh. "This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Hardik Pandya had played a key role in MI's title winning triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He will now join his former teammates - skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah to lend immense value to the team.

Team owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani too were thrilled to get one of their best players back for IPL 2024. "We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!" Nita Ambani said.

"Seeing Hardik back at Mumbai Indians makes me very happy. It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik’s first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint," Akash Ambani said.

Mumbai Indians retained (or traded players): Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Hardik Pandya (T)

Purse available: INR 17.75 crore

