Hardik Pandya opens up on missing Asia Cup 2025 final: 'Gutted but boys showed lot of character' Hardik Pandya was among the three changes in India's Playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Hardik has opened up on missing the final due to the niggle he picked during the Sri Lanka clash.

New Delhi:

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed out on playing in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final due to a niggle, giving the Men in Blue some headache with the playing combination. The all-rounder had picked up an issue during India's last Super Four stage clash against Sri Lanka, when he had bowled just one over in the defence.

Meanwhile, with Hardik being a forced change, the Men in Blue fielded Rinku Singh to add cushion to the batting, while bringing back Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube in for Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. India defeated Pakistan in a tense final after chasing down 147 with Tilak Varma playing a gem of a knock, while Dube also chipped in with his crucial hand.

Dube also took Hardik's duties with the ball and bowled the first over of the match. Meanwhile, Hardik has now opened up on missing the final, stating that he is gutted for not being in the side for the summit clash but is happy with the character the players showed to win the final.

"I was very gutted to miss the most important game, but the way the boys played was outstanding. They showed a lot of character," Pandya said in a video posted by the BCCI. "These games are going to help us in the long run, where we will be tested, we will be put under pressure. The way we held our nerves was fantastic. "T20 cricket is about that, come and dominate, play a fearless brand, and at the same point of time learn and adapt, I think this team is learning that," he added.

Pandya heaped praise on star opener Abhishek Sharma for giving the Indian team the early impetus needed in the tournament.

"Outstanding effort by Abhishek from the top — the way he played and the fearlessness he showed, half of the game he won for us in the Power Play itself,” he said.

While Pandya did not had a great Asia Cup, he was a vital cog in the Indian team in both departments and was also given the first overs in the tournament. "I have always enjoyed any role that I am given, and this time I was handed over the new ball, which I really enjoyed. Batting has always been there, whenever the team requires, as that’s the way I like to bat," he said.

"Bowling has been my No.1 priority for a long time now. If Hardik Pandya bowls then batting is never a problem. I treat myself as a pure fast bowler and I have taken a lot of pride in that. It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline, and it has been a constant which I really enjoy," he said.