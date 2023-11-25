Saturday, November 25, 2023
     
Hardik Pandya move to GT doesn't make sense if...: Ex-India opener on biggest trade in IPL history

The IPL trading window is abuzz with the news of probably the biggest transfer before auction and a former Indian cricketer was perplexed with the thought of the trade of someone like Hardik Pandya, who led his franchise Gujarat Titans to the final twice and the title in 2022.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2023 15:12 IST
Hardik Pandya is set to move to his previous franchise
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hardik Pandya is set to move to his previous franchise Mumbai Indians in probably the trade of the IPL

Just a day to go and everything will be clear as far as the trade of the star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is concerned. In what would probably be the biggest trade in IPL history, it seems almost done that Pandya is coming back to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash trade from the Gujarat Titans. It might be debatable as to how a new team will agree to leave their own captain, especially when they reached the finals on both occasions and even one a title once, on their IPL debut.

However, it is what it is and it seems Mumbai Indians are gearing up for an overhaul to have enough cash in their purse to let this deal go through with many of their overseas players likely to go back into the auction pool. The report by ESPNCricinfo suggested that Mumbai are seeing Hardik as part of Rohit Sharma's succession plan and are also ready to pay a transfer fee, apart from his contract amount, of which 50 per cent will go to the player himself.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was of the view that this trade is questionable if Hardik doesn't get captaincy at MI. And if he does get the captaincy, will Rohit play under Hardik?

"A rumour is doing the rounds that Hardik is moving towards Mumbai. It has been heard, no confirmation has come. If he is leaving, firstly Gujarat are releasing him - won once and reached the final once. If he is leaving, will he be made Mumbai's captain? Why would you go if you are not being made the captain?" Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

There are too many ifs and buts currently and most of them will be solved by the end of the day on Sunday, November 26 which is the deadline to announce the retentions and releases. For the Titans, it will be an increase of INR 15 crore in the purse and will be interesting to see who they choose their next captain.

