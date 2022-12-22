Hardik Pandya likely to be India's next white-ball captain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya | File Photo

Hardik Pandya is set to be India's next white-ball captain and the BCCI is currently in the midst of this transition plan, reported ANI. According to the report, the proposal has been discussed with Hardik Pandya and he has asked for some days to respond and make up his mind.

"We have this plan and we discussed it with Hardik. He has asked for some days for a response. No decision has been taken in this regard but we are currently in the thought process to give him the white-ball captaincy, let us see how things go further," a source told ANI.

Hardik Pandya has been in stellar form ever since he returned back from injury. First, he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title and then churned out match-winning performances for India.

Pandya's T20 Stats This Year:

Innings - 27

Runs - 607

50s - 3

Wickets - 20

Pandya's ODI Stats This Year:

Innings - 2

Runs - 100

Wickets - 6

BCCI Has Its Hands Full

Jersey sponsor Byju's and Team kit and merchandise sponsor MPL wants to exit their respective contracts with the BCCI.

"BCCI received an email from Byju's on 4.11.2022 requesting terminating the association post the recently concluded T20 World Cup. As per our discussions with Byju's, we have asked them to continue the current arrangement and continue the partnership at least until 31.3.2023," read a BCCI note on the matter.

In June, Byju's extended its jersey sponsorship agreement with the Board until November 2023 for an estimated USD 35 million. Byju's now wants to terminate its agreement with the BCCI which has asked the company to continue at least until March 2023. The brand had replaced Oppo back in 2019. Byju's was also one of the sponsors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The matter was discussed at the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Wednesday.

MPL to KKCL?

MPL communicated with the BCCI for the complete assignment of its rights to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limit (KKCL). The existing contract is valid until December 31, 2023. MPL had replaced Nike back in November 2020.

"BCCI received an email communication from MPL sports on 2.12.2022 seeking a complete assignment (team + merchandising) at full value to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, a fashion wear brand, for the period from 1.12.2023 to 31.12.2023.

"With the upcoming back-to-back home series and the women's away calendar, it was suggested that the current arrangement should not be hampered as it involves performance gear for the national teams.

"We have asked MPL sports to continue the association at least until 31.3.2023 or look for a partial assignment that would involve only the right chest logo but not the kit manufacturing agreement," the note read.

Earlier this year Paytm transferred its title sponsorship rights for Indian cricket's home season to Mastercard.

No Decision On Central Contracts

A lot of decisions were expected to come out of the meeting on Wednesday, but even the central contracts will be decided once the new selection committee takes charge.

(Inputs PTI)

