Hardik Pandya lambasts paparazzi for 'cheap sensationalism' over partner Mahieka Sharma's photos

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya called out the media and paparazzi on Tuesday, December 9 and urged them to be a little mindful while clicking pictures of women. Hardik took to his Instagram to reveal that his partner Mahieka Sharma was clicked from an inappropriate and extremely disrespectful angle that "no woman deserves to be photographed from" in Mumbai, while leaving a restaurant in Bandra. Pandya asked the media to respect the boundaries that every woman deserves and let the private moments stay that way going forward.

"I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny; it's part of the life I've chosen. But today something happened that crossed a line," Hardik wrote in an Instagram story. "Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paps decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism."

Hardik said that he respected the hard work and the hustle that every media person and camera person puts in, but it can't be at the expense of personal dignity, which is a basic right. "This isn't about headlines or who clicked what, it's about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries.

"To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I'm requesting you all please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken. Let's keep some humanity in this game. Thank you," he concluded.