Hardik Pandya joins Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027, Arshdeep Singh gets traded to Mumbai Indians

In a major development, IPL (Indian Premier League) franchises Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have completed the trades of star players Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. The current MI skipper, Pandya, will be representing Punjab Kings in the IPL 2027, whereas Arshdeep Singh will be seen donning the colours of MI ahead of the new season and will look to play some good cricket.

It is worth noting that Hardik Pandya will be joining Punjab Kings for a fee of Rs 18 crore; on the other hand, Arshdeep Singh will also be joining Punjab Kings for a fee of Rs 18 crore. It could be interesting to see how the two stars fare in the upcoming season of the tournament.

It had been reported that the trade between the two franchises was getting finalised all week. With Hardik gone from MI, the side will now begin the search for a new captain with the IPL 2027 approaching. The side has several star players in their ranks who could lead the team like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav. However, it could be interesting to see if one of these players leads the franchise or if the team chooses to go with someone else.

Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians failed to put in good performances. The side failed to reach the knockout stages of the tournament in the IPL 2026, finishing in ninth place in the standings after winning just four out of the 14 matches that they played.

Punjab Kings look to take a step towards maiden title

With the addition of Pandya to Punjab Kings, the side looks formidable. With an already strong squad, Punjab Kings will look to get their hands on their maiden IPL title. With Shreyas Iyer as captain and the likes of Marco Jansen, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, and many other stars on the side, Punjab Kings will boast a strong squad.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will form a strong duo with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh in the bowling attack and the side will look to make a comeback in the IPL 2027.

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