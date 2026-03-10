Hardik Pandya joins MS Dhoni, behind Rohit Sharma in major record list after India's T20 World Cup triumph

Ahmedabad :

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has won nine T20 trophies so far in his career. Out of which, he won four with Mumbai Indians, one with Gujarat Titans, two T20 World Cups and two Asia Cup titles. With that, he matched the legendary MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu on the list of most T20 trophies won by an Indian cricketer. The trio is currently joint-second on the list, as Rohit Sharma holds the top spot, having won 11 titles.

The former India captain has won six IPL titles, which include five with Mumbai Indians and one with Deccan Chargers (now defunct). He won two T20 World Cups, two Champions Trophy and an Asia Cup.

Indians with most T20 finals win

Player Wins Rohit Sharma 11 Hardik Pandya 09 MS Dhoni 09 Ambati Rayudu 09 Jasprit Bumrah 08 Suryakumar Yadav 08 Suresh Raina 08

India beat New Zealand by 96 runs

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to win their third T20 World Cup title. Batting first, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side stole the show, having scored 92 runs in the powerplay. They managed to keep up with the tempo in the remaining overs, amassing 255 runs in the first innings. Sanju Samson played a blistering knock of 89 runs, while Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan scored a half-century each. Towards the fag end, Shivam Dube played a dashing cameo.

In the second innings, New Zealand failed to live up to the expectations. They lost wickets at regular intervals as Tim Seifert was the lone warrior. He made a half-century in the middle, but there was little to no support for the cricketer from the other end. It resulted in the Kiwis being bundled for 159 runs, securing India’s win.

Jasprit Bumrah once again stole the show on the night of the finals, claiming four wickets. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match. On the other hand, Axar Patel notched three. Samson was awarded the Player of the Tournament trophy, having smacked three consecutive half-centuries in India’s three most crucial games in the tournament.

