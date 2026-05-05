Hardik Pandya injury update: When can MI captain return from back spasm? Ryan Rickelton speaks up

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya missed his team's must-win IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede on Monday, May 4, due to a back spasm. Suryakumar Yadav led the MI team in the all-rounder's absence and had revealed that their regular captain was unwell before the official update from the MI camp that he was down with a back spasm.

MI made as many as four changes, with Rohit Sharma also returning from the hamstring injury that kept him out for more than 20 days since he suffered the issue on April 12 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Corbin Bosch was also back for Trent Boult, with Deepak Chahar and Raj Bawa also returning.

Rickelton shares update on Hardik

Meanwhile, MI would be concerned about their captain missing the previous game and would be hoping for his quick return, knowing the importance of the balance that he offers. Meanwhile, MI opener Ryan Rickelton spoke about Hardik after MI's six-wicket win over the LSG, giving an insight on when the skipper can return.

"I don’t know when he’s expected to be back. I found out this afternoon that he had back spasms, so I’m unaware of the extent of it. I don’t want to call it an injury; I’m unaware of how bad it is or what he’s feeling. But I’m sure he’ll be with the group again as we head to Raipur this week," Rickelton said.

MI defeat LSG to stay alive in playoffs

MI defeated LSG after chasing down 229 in the 19th over to register their third win in the tournament, which also keeps them alive in the race for the playoffs. The clash began with LSG coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side got off to a subpar start as Josh Inglis departed early on a score of 13 runs. However, the performance of Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran set the stage for the visitors.

Marsh amassed 44 runs in 25 deliveries, whereas Pooran scored 63 runs in 21 deliveries, getting his form back. Furthermore, Aiden Markram went unbeaten on a score of 31* runs in 25 deliveries; Himmat Singh added 40* runs in 31 deliveries as LSG posted a total of 228 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Mumbai, Corbin Bosch was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. AM Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, and Raghu Sharma took one wicket each as well.

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