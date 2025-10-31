Hardik Pandya injury update: India all-rounder nears full fitness, comeback date revealed Hardik Pandya injury: India all-rounder has been on the sidelines ever since he sustained an injury during the Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka. He also missed the final against Pakistan and also the ongoing Australia. Here's the latest update on Hardik Pandya's injury.

Melbourne:

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is missing the ongoing Australia series completely, having not recovered in time after sustaining a left quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka. He also missed the subsequent final against arch-rivals Pakistan and didn't recover in time for the tour down under. Meanwhile, it is understood that the all-rounder is likely to get fully fit soon and return to action.

India's next white-ball assignment is against South Africa next month, as the two teams will face each other in three ODIs and five T20Is. The ODI series will get underway on November 30 while the T20Is are scheduled to be played from December 9.

According to a report in the Times of India, Hardik Pandya reported to the COE in Bengaluru a few days ago and will regain full fitness in a month of so. "After a holiday break, Hardik reported to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on October 21. He will be at the CoE for a month. He has started his gym sessions and should be back in action during the white-ball series against South Africa at some point," the BCCI source said.

This means, Hardik Pandya could well make his comeback in the T20I series and the selectors might not risk him for the ODIs with the World Cup a long way away in the format.

More to follow...