Hardik Pandya injury: BCCI gives an update on India all-rounder's availability for New Zealand clash

India faced Bangladesh in their third match of the ongoing World Cup and won the clash comfortably by seven wickets chasing down 257 runs thanks to Virat Kohli's stunning 48th century in ODIs. However, the team suffered a blow during the encounter with their star all-rounder walking off the field after sustaining an injury while fielding of his own bowling.

Pandya apparently twisted his left ankle and was attended by the physio on the ground. He tried bowling as well but was in extreme pain which led to him walking off and taking no part in the match. He was also sent for the scans later and now the BCCI has confirmed that the star player will miss the crucial match against New Zealand on Sunday (October 22) in Dharamsala.

Hardik Pandya has been advised rest and will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team. He is expected to join team India in England directly. "Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," BCCI said in a press release.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had confirmed that the injury was not so serious and that the management and medical team will assess the all-rounder on a day-to-day basis. " He (Hardik) pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major to worry. We'll see how he pulls up tomorrow morning and then plan on how to go forward," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

