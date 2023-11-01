Hardik Pandya injury status: Will India all-rounder play against Sri Lanka and South Africa? Here's an update

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya

India might have won all their six matches in the ongoing World Cup. But they are fretting over their all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness since the clash against Bangladesh. He got injured while fielding off his own bowling and had walked off midway through his spell with Virat Kohli finishing his over.

Earlier, the injury didn't seem to be serious, but later it was reported that he suffered a ligament tear. Moreover, BCCI was confident of him getting fit for the clash against England but according to ESPNCricinfo, the all-rounder will now miss the next two matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa. India are scheduled to face these two teams on November 2 in Mumbai and on November 5 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata respectively.

Hardik Pandya has been in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru since then undergoing rehabilitation. India are unlikely to rush him with things going well for them thanks to Mohammed Shami who has picked up nine wickets in just two matches. Suryakumar Yadav who came into the playing XI only after Hardik's injury also played a matured innings of 49 runs against England when India were in trouble.

It remains to be seen if Hardik Pandya will be able to regain full fitness by the game against the Netherlands that is scheduled on November 12 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the hosts are unliikely to make any changes to their playing XI for the Sri Lanka game at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

India probable XI vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

