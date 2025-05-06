Hardik Pandya equals unwanted IPL record with 11-ball over against GT Star Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya went on to equal an unwanted IPL record with a huge 11-ball over in the second innings of their ongoing game against Gujarat Titans. Both sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in game 56 of the competition.

New Delhi:

Game 56 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans. Both sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 6, and the clash began with Mumbai Indians coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

In the first innings, Mumbai Indians put in a shaky performance with the bat, scoring 155 runs on the board. As the five-time champions came out to defend the target, it was MI Skipper Hardik Pandya who captured the limelight. The skipper came out to bowl the eighth over of the game.

In doing so, he went on to script an unwanted record to his name. It is worth noting that Pandya bowled an 11-ball over, equalling the record previously held by the likes of Tushar Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. The skipper gave away 18 runs in the over.

He bowled three wides and two no-balls in the over, equalling an unwanted record. Speaking of the game between MI and GT, the clash saw MI opening their innings Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma coming out to bat.

Both batters got off to a horrid start as Rickelton scored two, with Rohit adding just seven runs on the board. After the openers, Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav stabilised the innings for MI scoring 53 and 35 runs, respectively. However, after their knocks, none of the other batters apart from Corbin Bosch’s late push helped MI’s cause. The hosts posted 155 runs on the board and hoped for a good performance with the ball in the second innings of the game.

Longest over in IPL

11 – Hardik Pandya (MI vs GT, 2025)

11 – Shardul Thakur (LSG vs KKR, 2025

11 – Sandeep Sharma (RR vs DC, 2025)

11 – Tushar Deshpande (CSK v LSG, 2023)

11 – Mohammed Siraj (RCB v MI, 2023)