Hardik Pandya engages in intensive training; likely to feature in SMAT, white-ball series vs SA Hardik Pandya is set to return to competitive cricket with Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from November 26, following a quadricep injury, and could feature in India’s ODI series against South Africa starting November 30.

Bengaluru:

India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is poised to make a return to competitive cricket later this month, representing Baroda in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Pandya has been steadily progressing towards match fitness at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and could feature in Baroda’s opening game of the domestic T20 tournament, scheduled to start on November 26 in Hyderabad. Even in a worst-case scenario, he is expected to be available for the team’s second match.

Pandya’s comeback comes after a left quadricep injury sustained during India’s Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka, which ruled him out of the final against Pakistan and kept him away from subsequent international assignments. He also missed India’s ODI and T20I series in Australia. The all-rounder has been putting in intensive sessions at the CoE, and sources indicate he is now very close to full fitness, raising hopes that he could be in the mix for India’s white-ball series against South Africa.

Pandya likely to be part of South Africa series

Following the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Pandya is expected to travel straight to Hyderabad for the tournament, without any break, after getting the official Return to Play (RTP) clearance. This timeline would allow him at least one competitive match before India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa, which begins on November 30 in Ranchi. The subsequent ODIs will be played in Raipur on December 3 and Visakhapatnam on December 6.

The focus will then shift to India’s five-match T20I series against the Proteas, starting December 9 in Cuttack. Pandya’s inclusion in both formats would significantly bolster India’s middle order and all-round options, providing balance and experience to the team. His imminent return is eagerly awaited by fans, with selectors and team management closely monitoring his progress to ensure he is fully fit for the international fixtures.

Hardik Pandya’s rehabilitation and return underline the importance of careful injury management while preparing players for seamless reintegration into competitive cricket. His availability for Baroda and India could be crucial for both domestic and international campaigns this season.