Hardik Pandya earns BCCI's clearance to return to play, set to feature in SMAT, T20Is vs South Africa Hardik Pandya has completed rehab at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence and is cleared to bowl, with a T20I return expected against South Africa. He’ll test his fitness for Baroda in SMAT games, monitored by selector Pragyan Ojha, ahead of World Cup-focused workload plans.

Bengaluru:

Hardik Pandya is set to re-enter India’s T20I setup after completing an extended rehabilitation phase at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, marking the end of a recovery period that stretched from October 21 to November 30. His clearance to bowl again restores his status as a fully available all-rounder, and his return has been aligned with India’s preparations for the five-match series against South Africa next month, as indicated in a PTI report.

The rehabilitation block followed a left quadriceps injury sustained during the Asia Cup in September. That setback removed him from the Australia tour and also prevented participation in the current ODI series in South Africa. With the BCCI already positioning him as a T20I-focused player in the lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, the completion of his ‘Return to Play’ requirements arrives at a crucial moment for the national team’s short-format plans.

When will Pandya return to action?

In the next phase of his comeback, Hardik will represent Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The domestic matches have been selected specifically to gauge whether his bowling can withstand consecutive match demands. He is expected to feature against Punjab on December 2 and Gujarat on December 4, with a potential third fixture against Haryana on December 6 also part of the planned schedule. These games form the practical test of his readiness before any international reintegration.

Pragyan Ojha, now a selector after his international career, has been tasked with observing Hardik’s progress directly. His assessments will be passed to the selection panel and team management, a sign of how central Hardik remains to India’s T20I balance. The monitoring includes both workload and performance, but the priority is how his body reacts to sustained spells after a lengthy layoff.

The T20I series against South Africa opens on December 9 in Cuttack, followed by meetings in Mullanpur and additional venues across the five matches. Hardik is expected to join the national squad if he emerges from the Baroda fixtures without setbacks.

His return forms a key component of the BCCI’s broader strategy of preserving his impact for the shortest format. With the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching rapidly, the board has chosen to emphasise readiness for that tournament instead of accelerating his involvement in ODIs with limited immediate significance.