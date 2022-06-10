Hardik Pandya creates powerful record vs South Africa in first T20

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Hardik Pandya

After playing the role of an anchor for Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya donned the finisher's hat once again for team India as he smashed a brilliant 31 of 12 deliveries.

With this innings, Pandya has become the only player to have three 30 plus scores with a strike rate in excess of 250. There are other big-name too in the list but, all of them have achieved the feat only once.

Hardik Pandya - 3

Yuvraj Singh - 1

Rohit Sharma - 1

KL Rahul - 1

Ravindra Jadeja - - 1

Earlier, fans and Gujarat Titans coach, Ashish Nehra, aren't happy with Pandya. The reason is his refusal to take a single on the penultimate ball of India's innings to give strike to Dinesh Karthik.

The move drew a lot of flak online and Twitter wasn't really impressed with Pandy's antics. Ashish Nehra, in conversation with CricBuzz, said that Pandya should have taken the single since it was DK on strike and Nehra himself.

