All-round Hardik Pandya creates massive record in 1st T20I vs England

Hardik Pandya breathed fire vs England in the first T20I as the Gujarat Titans skipper scored a blistering fifty with the bat and took four crucial wickets, becoming the first Indian player to achieve this unique feat.

He also became only the 5th player in world cricket to achieve this feat. The other players to score a fifty and take four wickets are Bravo, Hafeez, Shane Watson and Shinwari.

He came in at number 5 after India lost Deepak Hooda and the score read 89/3. Instead of consolidating the innings, he started smacking the bowlers all around the park and got to his fifty in 30 balls.

Powered by his fifty, India put up a mammoth 198 on board. Chasing 199, Hardik Pandya first came into the attack in the fourth over and sent both Malan and Livingstone packing, essentially taking the steam out of England's chase.

He came back later to get Curran and Roy out and ended with the figures of 4-4-32. As far as the match is concerned, India won the match by 50 runs after bundling England out for just 148.

England Playing XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal