Hardik Pandya chases all-time T20 Asia Cup record in Super 4s clash against Pakistan Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya hasn't had the impact he would have liked so far in the ongoing Asia Cup thus far but the 31-year-old is close to breaking the all-time tournament record in the format as the Men in Blue take on Pakistan for the second time.

Dubai:

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga just broke it on Saturday evening in Dubai against Bangladesh and now the Indian all-rounder and former T20 captain has a chance to go to the top of the list of bowlers with most wickets in the Men's T20 Asia Cup history. It's only the third edition of the Asia Cup in the T20 format; therefore, the number of wickets may not be that big but two of the best leg-spinners in the format from Asia currently acquire the top spot - Hasaranga and Rashid Khan, with 14 wickets to their name and Pandya has an opportunity to surpass them both.

Pandya may not have had the impact he would have liked so far in the ongoing Asia Cup with the bat or ball but the 31-year-old needs just two wickets on Sunday, September 21, to become the leading wicket-taker in the T20 version of the tournament. Hardik currently sits on 13 wickets, tied with compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the list, who holds the best individual figures in the tournament.

Hardik has opened the bowling for India in all three matches with Jasprit Bumrah or Arshdeep Singh (in the last match against Oman) to bowl with from the other end. After not finishing his quota in the first two games, Hardik bowled all four overs against Oman and prized out the key wicket of Hammaz Mirza, who smashed a 33-ball 51.

India will be up against Pakistan for the second time in the tournament, this time in the Super Fours, as the Men in Blue look to continue their unbeaten run. Hardik got Saim Ayub out in the first over of Pakistan's innings in the last game for a duck. The left-hander has had three ducks in the Asia Cup thus far and even though he has been able to justify his spot in the side with the ball, the left-hander will be keen to get off the mark on Sunday.

Bangladesh opened their account in the Super Fours on Saturday against Sri Lanka and one of India and Pakistan will also get a couple of points against their name as the Asia Cup juggernaut rolls on.