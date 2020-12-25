Hardik Pandya celebrates Christmas with Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya, see photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIKPANDYA Hardik Pandya

India international Hardik Pandya, on Friday, celebrated Christmas with son Agastya and Natasa Stankovic. The all-rounder was seen wearing a Santa Claus attire as he shared pictures with the mother-son duo.

"Merry Christmas," wrote Hardik while extending Christmas wishes to his fans. He also shared an adorable picture with Agastya where they both were sporting the Santa Claus outfit. Along with the heartwarming photo, Hardik wrote, "My boy’s first Christmas."

Hardik has been spending time with his family upon his return from Australia. The 27-year-old had a brilliant white-ball tour Down Under, where he ended as India's top-scorer in the ODI series.

The right-hander registered impressive scores of 90 and 92* in the first and third ODI respectively. He delivered in the shortest format too, scoring an unbeaten 42 in the second T20I to help India win the match and take the unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. Hardik was also awarded Player of the Series for his impressive show with the bat.

Following his batting exploits in Australia, many former players including Shane Warne had called for Hardik's inclusion in the Test set-up. However, Hardik himself ruled out the possibility of him staying longer in Australia. Hardik said that he hasn't bowled much ever since his recovery from a lower back injury and plans of him heading back home have already been made.

Before the Australia series, Hardik was in the UAE with his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI). The Mumbai-based outfit managed to defend its title by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the tournament. Though Pandya didn't bowl a single over for MI, he had an impressive stint with the bat where he scored 281 runs at an explosive strike-rate of almost 180.