Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran; big players who might not be on retention list of IPL teams

The last date to submit the player's retention list ahead of IPL 2024 is just a day away from now. The IPL teams are required to give their retention lists latest on 26th November by 4 PM and the trade market is currently at work with players changing the franchises.

Officially only three players have been traded so far, even though reports are suggesting a few more are likely to be released or traded but we wait for an official word. Only Romario Shepherd, Devdutt Padikkal and Avesh Khan have been officially traded so far. Shepherd was traded for cash from Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians, while Padikkal (from Rajasthan Royals) and Avesh (from LSG) were traded in a swap deal.

Reports are suggesting that Hardik Pandya is all set to be traded to Mumbai Indians but there is no official word as of now. Here is a list of big players who might not be on the retention list of IPL teams when the sun sets on November 26.

1 - Hardik Pandya: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is all set to be traded from GT to Mumbai Indians for an all-cash deal. The deal amount is being said as Rs. 15 Crore plus an additional undisclosed transfer fee to GT. If GT trade their captain, it would be a big one in the history of IPL.

2 - Ben Stokes: The England Test captain has officially made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness. He will also undergo a surgery. CSK supported Stokes' decision but have not released him officially so far. It looks obvious to release Stokes and take the Rs. 16.25 Crore amount but there could be a second thought of keeping him in 2024 to retain him ahead of the 2025 mega auction as he is a big match player.

3 - Jofra Archer: England bowling sensation Archer has been troubled by an elbow injury in the last couple of years and even though he was a travelling reserve for World Cup 2023, Archer was sent home. He is currently ruled out of England's home white-ball series against West Indies. But MI have previously played a gamble of picking Archer at the 2022 mega auction for the future even though he was not fit. Will they do it again this time even though there is no definite time of his return, is a thing to be seen.

4 - Sam Curran: Punjab Kings paid heavily for England all-rounder Sam Curran at auctions for IPL 2023. He was picked for Rs. 18.5 Crore, which made him the most expensive player in the history of IPL. The Kings would be in a selection dilemma to retain Curran or release him ahead of auctions for IPL 2024.

5 - Anrich Nortje: The South African star Nortje has also been troubled with injuries. He was ruled out of the World Cup 2023 and was not part of South Africa's home series against Australia before the tournament. There is no official update on the bowler's return, which makes him doubtful to be retained by his franchise Delhi Capitals.

6 - Lockie Ferguson: New Zealand star Ferguson is among the players to be hindered by injuries recently. He played the World Cup with an Achilles issue and reportedly will be missing New Zealand's Plunket Shield. He played just three matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 which puts question marks on him to be retained too.

7 - Jason Holder: Rajasthan Royals bought Jason Holder for Rs. 5.75 Crore in IPL auction 2023. However, he could not impress and probably was not used well by the Royals in 2023. Holder scored only 12 runs in 11 balls faced during 8 matches in IPL 2023. He picked only 4 wickets in those games at an average of 71.

