Hardik Pandya becomes third Mumbai Indians player in IPL history to register major unwanted record

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya registered a massive record during his team's clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025 on Friday, April 4. Hardik became the first-ever captain to take a five-wicket haul in the Indian cash-rich league after he produced a sensational spell of 5/36.

The MI skipper unleashed his variations and slower balls to perfection as he struck lusty blows on the LSG side. Hardik struck in the ninth over to remove the dangerous Nicholas Pooran before getting Rishabh Pant in his next over. The all-rounder struck in the death overs too, as he removed Aiden Markram, David Miller and Akash Deep to complete his fifer.

Hardik has registered the best figures as a captain in IPL, bettering Anil Kumble's twin figures of 4/16 in 2009 and 2010. However, the MI skipper has now also registered an unwanted record.

Hardik has become just the third Mumbai Indians player to take a fifer in a losing cause in the IPL. While Hardik was penetrative with the ball and also scored 28 off 16 balls in the 204-run chase, his team fell 12 runs short of Lucknow at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Hardik is the third MI bowler after Jasprit Bumrah and Munaf Patel to take a fifer in a losing cause. Munaf was the first MI bowler to achieve the unwanted feat after taking 5/21 in MI's clash against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2011. Bumrah achieved the feat in 2022 during MI's clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Hardik is the 11th player overall to take a fifer in a losing cause in the tournament.

LSG have bolstered their dominant record against MI as they now enjoy a 6-1 lead over the five-time champions in the face-offs. LSG lost to MI only once, their defeat in the 2023 Eliminator being the only instance of LSG ending on the wrong end in IPL against MI.

The Lucknow-based franchise has now registered its second win in the season and is placed sixth on the points table. Meanwhile, MI have faced their third loss of the season and are ranked seventh with one win out of their four outings.