Hardik Pandya becomes first captain to name major record in IPL history Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya became the first captain in the IPL history to claim a five-wicket haul. Anil Kumble had a couple of four-wicket hauls during his time as Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya outclassed Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium. The all-rounder clinched a five-wicket haul and became the first captain in IPL history to achieve such a feat. Previously, Anil Kumble had the best figure by an IPL captain in its history, when the leg-spinner picked up four-wicket hauls against Deccan Chargers in 2009 and 2010.

Meanwhile, courtesy of Pandya’s brilliant bowling, Mumbai restricted Lucknow to 203 runs in the first innings. The openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram gave a blistering start to the hosts as the Australia international smashed 60 runs off 31 deliveries while Markram made 53 off 38 balls. Lucknow’s middle order failed to get going as Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant got out early but Ayush Badoni played an important knock of 30 runs off 19 balls to keep the scoreboard ticking.

David Miller in the end played a cameo of 27 runs off 14 balls to help Luckow become only the second team after Rajasthan Royals to score over 200 runs at the Ekana Stadium.

Notably, Hardik picked up five wickets for 36 in his four overs. He dismissed Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, David Miller and Akash Deep, which is phenomenal, to say the least, as the four batters that are abovementioned can change the course of the game at any moment.

This was also Pandya’s best figure in the shortest format of the game. He clinched four-wicket hauls against New Zealand and England previously as it was the first time when the cricketer picked up five wickets in a match.

Mumbai now need to start to get the job done and pick up two wickets. Former captain Rohit Sharma missed the match due to a knee injury and in his absence, Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton have been named as openers.