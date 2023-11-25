Hardik Pandya back to Mumbai Indians? Speculations take internet by storm ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya during IPL 2023

In a major development in the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to join Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 edition. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are all set to pay INR 15 crore to re-sign the star all-rounder ahead of the player auction on December 19.

Teams have till November 26 to submit their list of retained and released players with player swap deals already taking place. ESPNCricinfo reports that Hardik is all set to rejoin Mumbai Indians which further confirms all the speculations floating on the internet in the IPL player trade window.

Hardik started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and left the team in 2021. He was signed by debutant Gujarat Titans prior to the 2022 mega auction and was later named the team captain. Hardik famously guided the Ahmedabad-based franchise to the IPL title in 2022 and also led the side to the final of the 2023 edition.

