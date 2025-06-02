Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer fined for code of conduct breach in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League as Shreyas Iyer played a pretty special knock. His unbeaten 87 from 41 balls helped PBKS chase down 204 against MI. Meanwhile, both Shreyas and Hardik Pandya have been fined for a code of conduct breach.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer have been fined for code of conduct breach in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

Both the skippers have been fined after their teams maintained a slow-over rate in the clash in Ahmedabad. The match had started late due to the unseasonal rains in Ahmedabad just at the game time. Due to the tweaked playing conditions of allowing two hours extra for the playoff matches, the game begun full 20-over per-side at 9:45 PM.

The IPL governing council confirmed the fine on the duo. "Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Qualifier 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," it said in a statement.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has also been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate," the statement further added.

Meanwhile, this was PBKS' second offence of the season relating to the slow-over rate. As a result, Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakhs, while the rest of the players of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, "were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

Notably, this was MI's third slow-over rate offence of the season, which brought him a fine of Rs 30 lakhs. Meanwhile, the rest of the players of the "Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."