Australia vs India: Hardik Pandya’s absence in Test series will be felt, suggests Virender Sehwag

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya’s ability to single-handedly take the game away from the opponent is known across the globe and the recent examples of that was seen at the Australia-India T20 series as his firework down the order helped India clinch the T20 series 2-1.

However, his inability to bowl due to a prolonged back injury — also forcing him to go under the knife — meant his overall impact to the game has lessened while Virat Kohli has been on a lookout for a sixth bowling option. And that’s evidently the reason why he is out of the Test team, suggested Virender Sehwag.

“If he was bowling, then he would have been a part of the Test team. It is possible Hardik Pandya might have told the selectors not to consider him for the Test matches as he is not bowling fit and that he will only play in the ODIs and T20Is and that he will join back his family,” Sehwag said on a TV show.

Sehwag further stressed that Pandya’s ability to quickly score runs down the order is crucial to the Indian team and gives more time to the team to push for a win.

“But no doubt when he starts bowling, he will be a crucial part of the Test team. Because the manner in which he bats in ODI cricket or T20Is, imagine if he starts scoring those quick runs at No.6 or No.7 in Test cricket, India will be in a good position to win Test matches,” the former explosive opener said.

“There is an importance of scoring quick runs in Test cricket as well as you give more time to your bowling unit to dismiss the other team.”