'Hardik didn't deserve what he went through': Krunal Pandya pens emotional note for his brother

It requires nerves of steel and abundant mental strength to be Hardik Pandya in the last six months. It's not easy being an Indian cricketer, especially when you are stepping into someone else's shoes whether as a captain, a player in a particular position or any kind of successor. And when that someone else is a five-time trophy winning captain, Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians, replacing him wasn't going to be an easy task. Mumbai Indians' made it even tougher for Hardik as it seemed like there wasn't a transition but a removal followed by an announcement.

The result? Hardik was being booed, jeered and abused in his own country by his own fans. It affected Hardik mentally and his performance too as it was visible throughout the 2024 edition of the IPL but fast forward one month later, the Indian all-rounder was bowling the most important over of his life yet, the last one in a World Cup final with the game alive.

Having had a fantastic tournament where he picked up 9 wickets, including the big one of Heinrich Klaasen a couple of overs ago, Hardik really had the nerves of steel as he took a couple of wickets and led his side to a second T20 World Cup win and all the emotions came running. Hardik was crying, inconsolable and later admitted that things have been very unfair to him in the past few months but always knew that he had to respond by actions, by his performance and not words.

After the champion Indian team came home to a fantastic reaction from the crowd and the spectators, Hardik's brother Krunal penned an emotional message saying that the all-rounder didn't deserve what all he got and received. However, Krunal mentioned that he was aware that Hardik is a tough character and would come out of it and playing for India and winning a World Cup was always his biggest goal or for any cricketer.

"It’s almost been a decade since Hardik and I started playing professional cricket. And the last few days have been like a fairy tale that we’ve dreamt off. Like every countryman I’ve lived this through our teams heroics and I couldn’t be more emotional with my brother being at the heart of it," Krunal said.

"The last six months have been the toughest for Hardik. He simply didn’t deserve what he went through, and as a brother, I felt very, very bad for him. From booing, to people saying all kinds of nasty things, at the end of the day, we all forgot that he is just a human being who also has emotions. He somehow passed through all of this with a smile, though I know how hard it was for him to put on a smile. He kept working hard and focusing on what he needed to do to get the World Cup since that was his ultimate objective.

"He has now played his heart out to realise India’s long-standing dream - And nothing has ever meant to him more. From the age of 6 - It’s playing for the country and winning the World Cup that’s been the dream.

"I just want to remind people that what Hardik has done in such a short span in his career is unbelievable. His efforts for the national team have never been compromised. Every time, at every stage of Hardik’s life, people have written him off, and that has only motivated him to come back even stronger," Krunal added.

For Hardik, it has always been country first, and it will always be that way. For a young boy coming from Baroda, there can be no bigger achievement than helping his team win the World Cup. Hardik, I am so, so proud of you. I love you so much, and you deserve every bit of happiness and all the good things that are coming your way.